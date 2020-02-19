Community rallies behind local child battling cancer

Losing your child from a rare form of cancer is devastating enough, but imagine finding out a year later that another one of your children is diagnosed, that's what happened to a family in Cumberland.

"I can still remember when they took Camden in because he wasn't doing well, and I stayed home because I thought he was just sick,” said Camden and Addy’s stepdad Tom Knight.

Karen and Tom Knight have been through a lot over the past two years.

"Camden, her older brother, about August 3rd 2018, he passed away from a rare brain cancer, glioblastoma which we had only found out about 14 days prior to him passing away,” said Camden and Addy’s mom, Karen Knight.

But as they were grieving over the passing of 7-year-old Camden, they received more bad news.

"You go through it once and you're hoping that's going to be it that it won't happen again,” Tom said.

"January 3rd she had just gotten back from her dad’s who lives in Michigan and she was really pale, she had bruising and bloody noses which I thought was odd,” Karen said.

They found out their 7-year-old daughter, Addy, also had a rare form of cancer.

"The paranoid mother took her into the ER and they found out she had lymphoma, so we were transferred to Marshfield, Wisconsin to the children's hospital there,” Karen said.

Addy just came home on Monday, after spending the last two months in the hospital and her second round of chemo.

"She was way better off the second time afterwards and we came home for a trial and it has been going pretty good but she goes back in four days for the third round,” Karen said. “It should be about six months is what the doctor is guesstimating as a treatment plan before she is completely cancer free."

While Addy and the family have been battling her cancer, the community in Cumberland has rallied around Addy.

Chana Wood, owner of the sweets shop, Sugar Wood, called Karen and decided to help out.

"We tried about 5 different recipes and then we settled on strawberry chocolate fudge because it was the best tasting and easiest to ship,” Chana said. “We named it after her and it is called Addy Skyler's strawberry chocolate fudge."

Profits from the sale of the fudge are going directly to Addy’s family.

Then Karen’s neighbor and friend of the family, Katie Hartman, stepped in to see if she could help.

"I think I started off by asking Karen, what can I do for you,” Katie said. “I had a very wise friend tell me, Honey don't ask she doesn't know just do something for her, and that's what I started doing."

Katie volunteered to clean Karen’s house and watch her other kids while the family was away getting treatment for Addy.

There is also a Facebook page that Karen says has gotten attention from around the world.

"She has gotten thousands of cards from people all over the United States,” Karen said. “There are people from other countries sending her homemade hats. The amount of support we've gotten is overwhelming. It is hard to say thank you enough, I don't even know how I will be able to tell everyone thank you."

For updates on Addy’s progress, click here.

