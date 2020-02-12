Community round table discusses tax cuts and the impact on western Wisconsin

A little more than two years ago, President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law.

While the White House advertised cutting over $5.5 trillion dollars in taxes over ten years, there are those not in favor of the cuts.

Wednesday, members of a group called "Opportunity Wisconsin" organized a community round table at Shift Cyclery and Coffee Bar.

Eau Claire City Council member Kate Beaton, who was at the event, says the cuts have had a negative impact on the Chippewa Valley.

"When people in our community have to choose between rent and going to the doctor, that is unacceptable. It does not mean a booming economy and what we're doing here today is trying to show those impacts of our community on the vast majority of people in Eau Claire and in Wisconsin and in the nation, show those impacts in the stories of people here in Eau Claire."

In response, Wisconsin Republican Party Treasurer Brian Westrate tells WEAU the cuts have had a positive impact here in western Wisconsin, and is just part of the president's overall economic success.

