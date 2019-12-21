Community shocked after missing Texas mom found dead

Updated: Sat 6:54 PM, Dec 21, 2019

(CNN) – More than a week after a Texas mother and her infant daughter disappeared, Houston-area residents are horrified that the national search ended in a death investigation on their street.

Neighbors of a kidnapping suspect said they were shocked by the arrest in the disappearance of Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

The search for Heidi Broussard and her 1-month-old daughter Margot Carey garnered national attention, and it came to a tragic end on Friday.

Broussard and her daughter were last seen on Dec. 12, after Broussard dropped off her older child at an elementary school in Austin, Texas.

More than a week later, investigators located her body in the trunk of a car more than 100 miles away at a Houston-area home.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said Broussard had been strangled in the trunk of a vehicle.

A baby believed to be Broussard’s daughter was found alive at the home. Authorities are still awaiting DNA testing to confirm her identity.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the case. She has been identified as Magen Fieramusca, said a source familiar with the investigation.

Fieramusca’s attorney said she was transported late Friday to Austin, where she appeared in court on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse. She is being held on $600,000 bond.

