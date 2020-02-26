Community support pours in for Ashley Peggs and her daughters

Missy Jenneman has known Ashley Peggs since the two were in the same elementary school.

She says when she heard the news of Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs last week, she was in shock.

But knew she wanted to help her friend and her four daughters.

Jenneman started a meal train donation site, where people can either donate money to Ashley or can vouch to provide meals to the family for a day.

"I thought how can I help her and as a fellow mom of four little kids, I know how exhausting dinner time can be and how exhausting it can be just to get to dinner time," she said.

In less than a week, Peggs and her daughters have meals either paid or made through the end of April.

More than $20,000 in donations have come in as well.

"I'm surprised that it went that quickly, but at the end of the day I think most people are good. I think most people are empathetic, are compassionate, and want to help people in a time of need," said Jenneman.

It's Ashley's dedication to her kids, according to Jenneman, that makes her such an inspiration.

Ashley stopped being an elementary school teacher to be a stay at home mom.

"Anyone that knows Ashley knows that she is a good human. She is sweet, kind, she is a wonderful mom. Those girls are darling," says Jenneman. "And I think anyone that doesn't know her can still be empathetic and be like 'wow, that is going to be a really difficult time for them'."

She says that the Altoona School District has been helpful as well, with people who are looking to donate to Ashley and her daughters.

With every meal accounted for through the month of April, Jenneman says that people looking to help can still make monetary donations here.

All of the money that is donated will go into a bank account not connected with Dan Peggs.