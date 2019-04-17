Competency hearing ordered for man charged in K-9 Pyro stabbing

A competency hearing has been ordered for a man accused of stabbing Green Bay K-9 Pyro.

Sai Vang appeared in Brown County Court Wednesday. The judge ordered his preliminary hearing to be delayed until a competency hearing can take place.

Sai, 30, is charged with one felony and two misdemeanors stemming from the April 7 incident in the 1300 block of Western Avenue. A criminal complaint states that Sai Vang called 911 and said that "he was going to shoot his dad with a 9 mm handgun."

Responding officers were informed that Sai Vang is schizophrenic. A lieutenant spoke with Sai as officers approached the address. The lieutenant said Sai threatened to shoot police.

The complaint states that Sai Vang refused orders to comply with arrest. K-9 Pyro was deployed and given a command to bite

Pyro ran toward Sai and jumped up on him. It appeared Pyro bit Sai on the upper left arm or shoulder. An officer said he saw Sai spin counterclockwise. Sai removed the black-handled weapon from his waistband. It was a "large boning-style knife."

One officer described the blade on Sai's knife to be about five inches long. There was blood at the three-inch mark.

"I watched as Sai started violently swing the knife upward, in a stabbing motion, at K-9 Pyro," reads one officer's story detailed in the criminal complaint.

Police used a Taser on Sai Vang and Pyro let go. Sai Vang was taken into custody.

Pyro was transported to the Fox Valley Animal Referral center in Appleton. He had two surgeries and was under constant care for about a week. Pyro has since returned home to recover with his handler, Officer Scott Salzmann.

Sai was taken to a hospital for medical attention and then to a crisis center. Sai told an officer that he was sorry and "that he was trying to get help for his neck." He also told officers that he wanted his doctor arrested.

Sai explained that he stabbed Pyro on instinct "because he is scared of dogs."

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says Pyro's actions likely prevented an officer-involved shooting.

