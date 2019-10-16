Complaint alleges Wisconsin Elections Commission broke law

A conservative law firm alleges that the Wisconsin Elections Commission broke the law when it decided to wait up to two years to make ineligible those voters identified as potentially having moved.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a complaint Wednesday.

Voters who are notified by the Elections Commission that they appear to have moved have 30 days to affirm that they live at the address where they were registered to vote.

If the voter does nothing after 30 days, state law says they should be deemed ineligible.

The complaint alleges that the Elections Commission violated the law when it decided in June that voters identified as having moved wouldn't be made ineligible for up to two years, instead of after 30 days.