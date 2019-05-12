Composer Jim Scott showcases songs from folk singer Pete Seeger

One of this nation's legends of folk music was featured in Eau Claire Sunday.

Composer and guitarist Jim Scott performed at Unitarian Universalist Congregation in downtown Eau Claire.

The event was a showcase of songs from American folk singer and social activist Pete Seeger.

Scott collaborated with Seeger on many projects and says Seeger's influence is still present today.

"The beauty of art - really, art, music - is it allows you to see somebody else's perspective, even if you don't agree with it, and maybe you can respect it and carry it and think about it," said Composer and guitarist Jim Scott.

The concert tied in with what would have been Pete Seeger's 100th birthday earlier this month.