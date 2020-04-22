Composting with Kids!

Inspired by this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Kennedy and I are working to make composting a part of our daily lives, reducing our carbon footprint and helping out our new garden at the same time.

We put this "At Home with Amie" segment together to get the recycling rhythm down pat, and hopefully it gets stuck in your head too!

When it comes to composting, a little rhyming can't hurt.

So let's start with a pile of dirt!

Then fruits and vegetables?

Yes and yes.

How about eggshells?

That'd be best!

Coffee grounds and filters?

Why of course!

What about pet hair?

From our very own horse.

Paper and cardboard?

Works for me!

Leaves and sticks?

From the trees!

Dryer lint, wood chips...

That will do!

Don't forget to pour some water through.

Mix it all up like a great big stew!

Hoping you can help on this Earth Day too.

There's a composter inside of you!

Head to the EPA's website for some helpful tips to get your composting going: https://www.epa.gov/recycle/composting-home