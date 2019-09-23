Concern over proposed federal food stamp cuts

A federal proposal from the Trump Administration could end food stamp benefits for many Wisconsinites.

State officials say the new policies could potentially impact thousands of families. In July, the Trump Administration announced a proposal that would redefine snap eligibility. In doing so, more than three million Americans could lose food stamps. Since the announcement, many are concerned about how this could impact families..

Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire is weighing in. Emily Moore, Executive Director says SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as food stamps are officially known, is one of the best tools for fighting hunger.

The Trump Administration is proposing closing what it calls "a loophole" that automatically deems some people eligible to receive benefits through SNAP. As of now those who receive benefits through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program are also eligible to receive SNAP. The proposal would change that which would cut food stamp access to millions of Americans

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services predicts more than 60,000 Wisconsinites or one in five families who rely on food stamps would lose them. Many food pantry officials are opposing the federal proposal.

Feed My People Food Bank focuses on hunger relief in West Central Wisconsin. Moore says food insecurity is a real issue in many of our local communities. "One out of nine people is affected by food insecurity,” said Moore.

She says the rule change could hurt many families with children, seniors, and people with disabilities. "There may be a few people who don’t need food stamps who receive them but a vast majority definitely need them...food stamps help people get over the hump. The average person stays on food stamps less than a year and it really is a fabulous safety net that keeps us all strong and healthy," said Moore.

She encourages those concerned about the proposed rules to reach out to state representatives.

Click on the link below for more information, including a fact sheet on the proposal

https://www.fns.usda.gov/resource/proposed-rule-revision-snap-categorical-eligibility