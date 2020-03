Monroe County Health Department has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

This individual is a male in his 50's who had no known exposure by travel or contact with a confirmed case. He is isolating at home and will continue to do so, according to Monroe County Health Department.

“There is no need for the public to panic,” said Sharon Nelson, Director/Health Officer. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Monroe County.”