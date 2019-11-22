Confirmed case of Hepatitis A in Buffalo County grocery store

One case of Hepatitis A has been confirmed in Mondovi.

The Buffalo County Health Department has confirmed the case in a food service worker at Hansen’s IGA grocery store. The store is still open for business and is working with the public health department for an investigation.

Health officials are asking people who shopped at the grocery store between Oct. 28 and Nov. 17 and ate food from the deli to call their doctor to discuss the risk of exposure.

Hansen's IGA Market says they are working with the Buffalo County Health Department on the case. The company also said in a statement that they had no knowledge that a part-time employee had the diagnosis until they were notified by the health department.

