There are now 1,112 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin according to an update by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday afternoon.

This is an increase of 123 cases reported on Saturday.

10 cases have been confirmed in Eau Claire County, an increase from 8 reported cases on Friday. 15 cases have now been confirmed in La Crosse.

The death toll stands at 13 in Wisconsin as of Sunday afternoon.

16,550 tests have come back negative.