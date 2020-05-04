Confusion about eating, drinking on golf courses cleared up

Since golf courses were allowed to reopen April 24, restrictions about eating and drinking on the course has caused confusion. According to Wild Ridge Golf Course general manager Tim Klauck, he has been keeping a close eye on the mandates from Gov. Tony Evers.

“Because it is a changing landscape almost weekly, we certainly understand how the public can be confused as to what the right procedures and what the wrong ones are,” he said. The “initial order did say that we could not provide food and beverage to be consumed on or in the clubhouse area, just to-go.”

According to the Governor's Emergency Order #34, which went into effect April 29, restaurants and bars at golf courses could remain open for take out or delivery only and were not allowed to offer dine-in service. But what about on the course?

“Some of the initial restrictions had been loosened or lightened so that we can provide beverages and food for our customers,” Klauck said. “Not to be consumed in or near or in the club houses, but out on the golf course.”

Per the emergency order and information provided by Lieske Giese of Eau Claire City-County Health Department Monday afternoon, you may eat and drink on the golf course while playing.

"Today we sent out a new update to all of the golf courses locally that did include information that did reinterpret that guidance we originally received,” she said. “Carry-out onto the golf course itself is allowable from the clubhouse, but not on the immediate surrounding premise of the clubhouse.”

Delivery of food or drink to golfers on the course by golf cart is also allowed.