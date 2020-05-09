Congress candidate Derrick Van Orden visits Eau Claire

Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District seat Derrick Van Orden made a stop in Eau Claire today.

Van Orden stopped in five counties in Northwestern Wisconsin hoping to gain some nomination signatures.

Today in Carson Park, the retired Navy SEAL discussed his 26 years of service and five combat deployments.

Van Orden will be running against the incumbent Representative Ron Kind in November.

His campaign has been endorsed by former Governor Scott Walker, former Representative Sean Duffy, and current Representative Dan Crenshaw.

"I have a width and breadth of life experiences that I plan on taking to Washington D.C. that sure, a lot of people have individual bits of those experiences but I have a tremendous amount of them together, and it has given me a really well-balanced look on the world, and how to identify problems, how to build a team, how to build a solution, and how to action that solution," says Van Orden.

Van Orden says family values and agriculture are of his utmost importance.

The Republican also says he disapproves of Kind's work ethic and what he calls a lack of leadership during the pandemic.

We reached out to Congressman Ron Kind's office for comment, but we haven't received a reply.