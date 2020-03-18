Congressman Ron Kind discusses coronavirus preparedness in Eau Claire

Congressman Ron Kind visited Eau Claire today to discuss preparedness for coronavirus.

The government is putting a lot of work into addressing needs for COVID-19. There are no confirmed cases in Eau Claire County, but officials expect a surge of cases eventually.

Congressman Kind discussed the points of an $8.3 billion emergency fund.

The plan includes $3 billion that will be used to find a vaccine for COVID-19, but he warned that the vaccine is still 12 to 18 months away. The plan also includes $2 billion that will be allocated for public health preparedness, which will go to help the health department respond to the pandemic.

$1 billion will purchase medical supplies and equipment, and half of that will go into telehealth, which Kind says makes sense in times like these.

He urges people to take precautions seriously.

"How deep and how long it lasts is really going to depend, as you've heard here today, on each and every one of us. We all have a role to play working together to try to prevent the pervasive spread of the virus in our community," he says.

The government is also working to give businesses with 500 employees or less paid sick leave for 14 days for their employees, as well as potentially working on a cash payout to American citizens, which will be discussed next week in Washington.

Congressman Kind said his main objective of the day was to connect with local health officials to gain feedback on what to bring to the national task force that's been formed to address coronavirus.

