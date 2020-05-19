Tom Tiffany sworn in to U.S. House of Representatives

Congressman-elect Tom Tiffany was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday.

State Sen. Tom Tiffany (Source: State of Wisconsin)

Tiffany won the May 12 Special Election against Tricia Zunker by 14-points.

Tiffany resigned from the 12th Senate District Monday.

“When I was first elected to the State Assembly in 2010, lawmakers faced a $3.6 billion budget deficit, taxes and fees were high and confidence was low for small business owners. Over the years, Legislative Republicans turned that deficit into a surplus, cut taxes by more than $13 billion, froze tuition for hard-working families, defended our 2nd Amendment, and protected the unborn,” he said in a statement.

Tiffany will serve the remainder of Sean Duffy's term after Duffy resigned for family reasons last fall. Tiffany has begun collecting signatures to run again in November to serve a full two-year term. He will again face Tricia Zunker.

