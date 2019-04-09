Connell's Supper Club in Fall Creek burglarized

On April 9, 2019 at approximately 9:30 am Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Connell’s Club 12 west of Fall Creek on highway 12 for a reported burglary. An investigation is ongoing, but it appears the business was broken into between 11pm on Saturday, April 6th and the time of the call.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact Detective Don Henning at 715-839-5103, or report through the Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers website: http://www.eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org/

