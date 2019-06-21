Construction and temporary road closures may reroute drivers

This week drivers can expect extra temporary closures for events this week.

This Saturday, RCU’s Rock the Riverfront- Charity Classic will temporarily close a few streets for their special event.

- Riverfront Terrance: from Barstow Street to Wisconsin Street will be closed 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Carson Park Hill and Outer Loop will be closed from 7:50 a.m. to 9 a.m.

- Lake Street from 1st Avenue to Oxford Avenue will be closed from 7:50 a.m. to 10 a.m.

- Fulton Street west of 5th Street will all be closed from 7:50 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Construction continues in Eau Claire, leaving three streets closed to thru traffic.

- West Grand Avenue: First Avenue to Oxford Avenue, West Grand Avenue, as well as First Avenue and Second Avenue intersections

- State Street: from Barlett Court to south of Hamilton Avenue

- Lake Street: Farwell Street to the Chippewa River Bridge

There are still a few temporary road and lane closures due to construction zones happening around town.

- Moholt Drive: from Clairemont Avenue to 14th Street

- Folsom St: from Clairemont Avenue to 14th Street

