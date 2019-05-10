Construction season is underway in the Chippewa Valley

It's time to put away the snow plows for the season and instead bring out the orange cones. That's right, construction season is officially underway in the Chippewa Valley.

The first new project of 2019 is set to get start on Monday. "West Grand Avenue is going to be reconstructed so we will start with some removals on Monday,” said Leah Ness, the deputy city engineer.

West Grand Avenue from 1st Avenue to Oxford Avenue will be closed for reconstruction for the next three months. "There will be new pavement, curb and gutter, some sidewalk as needed,” Ness said. During that time you cannot cross the grand avenue at the intersections of 1st Avenue and 2nd avenue.

"It's going to be a big inconvenience for a while and I think some of the businesses here are going to be inconvenienced and maybe some loss of sales but in the end I think it's going to be a good renovation for the Grand Avenue community,” said John Bodkin, who works at the courthouse. He says he has a plan for how to still get to work during this much needed project. "As you can see the road is mainly patchwork and it’s time,” Bodkin added.

Later this summer, a big project will also take place on Lake Street. "That street will be closed so the Lake Street bridge will be closed so there will be a detour related to that using water street bridge,” Ness said. “Or locals will be able to use the Madison Street Bridge.”

Crews are also still working on Haymarket plaza outside of the Pablo Center. Weather has caused some delays to the Haymarket plaza project but now the city is hoping by July 4th weekend to have everything ready and open to the public. "I'm definitely excited, I can't wait to see what happens with this space actually and see what kind of events can happen down here,” said Justin Vajco, from Eau Claire.

As several construction projects continue throughout the summer, the city is reminding drivers to follow signs as it's a two way street to keep everyone safe and get the work done.

For update on current closures and delays you can visit the City of Eau Claire’s website or click here.

