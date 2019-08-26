Construction zone flagger hit by vehicle in Ashland Co.

A construction zone flagger suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 12 near Maple Lane in Ashland.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a 43-year-old construction zone flagger from Odanah was struck by a vehicle.

Troopers say the 77-year-old driver from Mason went onto the right shoulder of the highway around four other vehicles stopped on the highway.

The construction zone flagger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.