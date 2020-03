All UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education in-person workshops statewide from March 13-May 31 are being moved to a virtual format, rescheduled or canceled.The planned Foot and Nail Community Clinic scheduled for April 20-23 has also been postponed until further notice.

UW-Eau Claire will continue to monitor the situation at hand and will determine the need to alter any programs after May 31st.

Online programming will continue to be offered through Continuing Education.