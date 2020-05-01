Contribution for the Holmen Community Center

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, La Crosse County Chair, Monica Kruse, presented a check in the amount of $150,000 to Patrick Barlow, Village of Holmen President, and Scott Heinig, Village of Holmen Administrator, for the new Holmen Area Community Center.

The Holmen Boys & Girls Club and Community Center is a joint venture among the La Crosse Area Boys & Girls Club, Holmen Area Community Center, Village of Holmen, and the Holmen School District to provide a multi-generational space to meet the needs of the region. Great Futures Together, a $3.5 million campaign, will establish a Boys & Girls Club within the former Festival Foods building on Holmen Drive that will incorporate dedicated space for a Community Center and the School District of Holmen. This opportunity will open the doors and provide intergenerational programming that will strengthen the community as a whole.

La Crosse County recognized the community needs and approved $150,000 of funding to support the project at the March 2020 Executive Committee.