Controlled burn helps Altoona firefighters keep skills sharp

Local firefighters worked at keeping their skills sharp today during a controlled burn.

Altoona firefighters took part in the training at a home located off Highway 12.

The home was donated to the fire department by the owners.

Firefighters say after the house went through environmental and safety assessments - it could be used for the training exercise.

"We go in and do burns, like a room and contents fire basically. We are not burning the whole house down all at one time and it's a controlled environment. That way fire tact crews get practice with burning in a live situation in a real house, with some unknowns, so it makes it a lot more realistic" said Deputy Fire Chief Troy Stoneberg.

During the course of the training, the burns are repeated so each team can get practice on the live burn.