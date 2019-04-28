Controlled burn on UW-Eau Claire campus helps native prairie grow

On Sunday, professionals and students came together for the first controlled burn to ever take place on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

The controlled burn happened along Little Niagara Creek on campus to help the native prairie grow. Experts from Prairie Restoration kept the burn under control with help from the UW- Eau Claire conservation biology class.

In order to safely burn the grass, the group creates a fire barrier by the green grass and takes drip torches to slowly burn the grass down the hill towards the creek.

"There is a lot of plants that we want to be there, ones that are native to this prairie but a lot of times from invasive species and other things like that we have other things that come in that aren't supposed to be there,” said Aaron Turek, the UWEC Grounds Supervisor. “Right now, this is starting to kill out that (invasive species) but allowing the other things like the natives starting to germinate."

Turek says the grass and native prairie will start to grow back around the creek in the next couple of weeks.

