Convicted sex offender charged with sexual assault in Eau Claire County

A convicted sex offender has been charged with felony sexual assault in Eau Claire County court.

The criminal complaint says Christopher Seeley, 45, has been charged with second degree sexual assault and burglary of a building or dwelling.

The Eau Claire Police Department says officers reported to a sexual assault case that happened Jan. 25. The victim told officers that she had been drinking with friends on Water Street the night before. She returned home and fell asleep but woke up to a male assaulting her.

The victim woke up and went to law enforcement and took a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination test which came back with a positive identification connection to Christopher Seeley.

Seeley is under life registration as a sex offender with GPS monitoring. Officials were able to track Seeley entering the victim’s residence around 2:51 a.m. and leaving around 4:11 a.m. He then told officers that the victim was asleep and that he had kissed her on the neck and assaulted her for “maybe five minutes max, maybe 10 at the most”. He also told law enforcement that he had no idea who the victim was. When asked if he knew it was bad, he said he did and when asked why he did it, he said, “Honest to God, I don’t know”.

Court documents show Seeley has been previously convicted of third degree sexual assault in Eau Claire County in 2005 and third degree sexual assault in Eau Claire in 1999.

Seeley is currently being held on a $100,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court next on March 17.

