Convicted sex offender to be released & live in Ladysmith

The Ladysmith Police Department says a convicted sex offender is scheduled to be released.

34-year-old Kevin Knight is scheduled to be released Tuesday, March 24. He's a convicted sex offender identified by professionals within the Department of Corrections as a person who may present a risk to re-offend.

Knight will be living in the 400 block of W. Fritz Avenue in Ladysmith.

He will remain under supervision of local probation agents and will need to comply with standard sex offender rules.