Convicted sex offender to be released in Eau Claire

A convicted sex offender will be released from prison and to a monitored residence in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire Police say 37-year-old Daniel Ybarra will be released to a residence in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire.

Police say Ybarra will be released from prison on March 31 and was convicted on two counts of second degree sexual assault of a child in 2006.

His release conditions include lifetime sex offender registry, electronic monitoring, no unsupervised contact with minor among other things.

Questions regarding his release can be addressed by contacting Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor Mike Felton at 715-450-2883.