Corn maze hopes to raise awareness for Wounded Warrior Project

Each fall at Schultz's Country Barn in Eleva, their corn maze transforms into an eight-acre tribute.

"I try to have the corn maze have some sort of meaning or fundraiser for an organization and then to give back to them. So like partial proceeds of each ticket goes towards the organization that we're having the corn maze for," said Schultz's Country Barn Owner Carlene Schultz.

Since 2006, the Schultz's have worked to highlight a different cause or organization with the maze.

This year it's the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Wounded Warrior Project has helped countless veterans, and the Schultz family has already been a supporter.

"My son-in-law's brother rode from the Jersey Shore out to California on his bike to support and to raise money for Wounded Warriors. So when I was thinking of a corn maze for this year, I thought that would be perfect. That would be a perfect way for me to raise money for that organization," said Schultz.

Eleven years ago the maze scored a win, by using a fan favorite for the design.

"When we had the Brett Favre maze we put Eleva on the map and things like that. So that was a pretty awesome year, and I'm hoping this year that it will draw so much awareness to the Wounded Warrior Project," said Schultz.

But despite all the attention the maze has drawn over the years, time may be running out for this local sign of fall.

Carlene says she and her husband are planning on stopping operating the farm themselves.

"They said, not to be mean or anything but mom and dad you're not getting any younger," laughed Schultz. "So that's one of the reasons why. So it'll be determined, but I think it'll be the last year for the maze."

Tours of the maze start Sept. 21 and run thru Halloween.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for kids ages 5-12.

The maze is open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., or by appointment.

Part of all tickets sold will go directly to the Wounded Warrior Project.