A Cornell man has been arrested in Rusk County after their K9 found meth on a traffic stop.

Rusk County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Theodore Mccllquham was arrested after K9 Kona found a hidden compartment of a vehicle that was holding a large amount of meth.

Wisconsin State Toppers and a Rusk County investigator made a traffic stop on Highway 27 on Monday morning. K9 Kona alerted law enforcement to the hidden compartment.