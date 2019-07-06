Cornell tries to win back Guinness World Record

The town of Cornell attempted to break a Guinness World Record on Saturday, July 6 at the second Cornell Canoe and Kayak Floatilla and Parade.

The group is trying to win back the title for Longest Parade of Canoes and Kayaks.

Cornell set the unofficial record last year with 140 crafts but a Poland group beat it in September 2018 with 329 crafts.

As of the morning of July 7, 245 people had registered to be part of the parade, but event organizers were hopeful that with people continuing to show up they could reach at least 330 crafts, enough to break the record.

“We wanted an idea to bring people to our city and we’ve got beautiful water and a state park so what better way than to bring people out on the water,” says Michelle Wiensch of the Cornell Betterment Association, the group that planned the event.

Whether they win the record or not, the event organizers say it’s a fun event for the city.

“It’s a good way to bring people to Cornell and show them our flowage and plus it’s a great place to paddle,” says City Administrator David DeJongh.

Wiensch says many of the participants were from out of town, with some coming from as far as Florida.

“This is very exciting for a small town like Cornell and it’s so nice to see everyone out enjoying our water and our town,” Wiensch says.

The group will have to review video from the parade to determine whether or not the record was broken which they say could take weeks.

