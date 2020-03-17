Coronavirus Outbreak: Impact on hospitals

The coronavirus outbreak is expected to become taxing on hospitals in the Chippewa Valley.

Officials at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire say they're preparing for an influx of new patients in the coming weeks.

They say patient numbers are usually much higher this time of year due to cases of influenza, and it's still the main illness Sacred Heart is seeing for admitted patients.

The chief nursing officer says the hospital is already making changes to the daily schedule.

"We are moving the most necessary surgeries forward in the schedule this week but we are cutting elective surgeries and postponing them and doing that 2 weeks at a time. So we are postponing and having good conversations with patients," said HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Drayton,

In addition to planning for more patients, Sacred Heart is also encouraging people to use tele-health options for screening your own symptoms.

Mayo Clinic Health System and Mayo Clinic are deferring elective care, which can be postponed for eight or more weeks.

