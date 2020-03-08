Coronavirus Leads Churches to Changing Practices

With the spread of the coronavirus across the world, local churches are taking extra precautions to prevent sickness from spreading.

Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls says they have currently stopped the sharing of the peace. They say they are sharing the peace internally now because of the concern over the flu and the coronavirus within the church. Other churches say people are fist bumping or exchanging hand signals instead of shaking hands.

Father Justin Kizewski of Holy Ghost Parish says, “You get folks, I can either hear them wishing the peace, or one family came up and they're like 'well, we hug, so we're going to hug no matter what' and that's okay too. But it's certainly to give people that freedom.”

Kizewski says their Sister Parish, Saint Bridgets in Chippewa Falls, has also stopped the sharing of the common chalice to put people at ease who are worried about the spreading sicknesses.

He says the church continues to remind people of proper hygiene and how to stay healthy.