Coronavirus affects UW-La Crosse study abroad programs

Local universities are changing plans for their study abroad programs because of the coronavirus.

UW-La Crosse is monitoring the travel notices and advisories related to coronavirus.

Chancellor Gow announced today that the school is watching the Center for Disease Control 's (CDC) warning levels for various locations.

The Milan college UWL does a study abroad program through cancelled all classes this week to limit gatherings and movements of people.

Another study abroad session got canceled in its entirety for the semester.

"We had to cancel, for example, participation in a South Korean program very recently because the CDC said that's a country that we need to be careful with," said Chancellor Joe Gow.

Gow also asked the campus community to be mindful of Xenophobia and the spread of false information during the coronavirus outbreak.

With spring break approaching in March, UWL also recommends students planning to travel pay close attention to the CDC risk levels.