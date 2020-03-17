Coronavirus impacts farmers in the area

As many businesses are being impacted by COVID-19, farmers are no exception.

Farmers have been hit hard over the past five years with multiple farms having to close down, and covid-19 isn’t helping matters. Miranda nelson at Nellie Holsteins is concerned about how this will affect her dairy farm.

“Every morning you wake up and you’re checking the markets to see how it affects us and where it’s going. It’ll be really interesting to see how all this plays out,” says Miranda Nelson, Assistant Herdsman at Nellie Holsteins.

Chippewa County Agriculture Agent Jerry Clark has observed some changes in the market.

“We’ve seen markets like milk drop a couple dollars, 100 weight already since some of this outbreak has started so we’ve prices the commodity markets is one it’s changing just like the stock market has so the commodity markets are no different so we’ve seen that drop the last couple of weeks here.”

Nelson says COVID-19 hasn’t had to change many of the operations on the farm –

“For us on the farm we don’t get out a lot so we’re kinda self-quarantined as it is per se.”

But it may impact the livelihood of many farmers in the area.

“Milk price and stocks as far as that goes could drop 20-25% putting us back into milk prices from the 2008 recession, which is really scary seeing as we’ve had really low prices for the last five years,” she says.

With milk market prices dropping, dairy farmers are seeing some added stress to their operations.

“Bottom line is there’ll be less income for farmers in the short term anyway as far as what these prices are doing at the current moment,” says Clark.

However, some price drops are helping farmers.

“I think one thing that is a benefit to farmers is seeing fuel prices drop so as long as fuel prices stay lower that helps on the input side as well,” he says.

The biggest issue is the health of workers in the supply chain. If farmers lose transportation of their products, they won’t be able to make profits from them.

“If milk can’t be delivered, where do farmers go with it if there is a disruption?”

Clark also says that the supply chain is important because growing season is coming up, and farmers are going to need things like fertilizers and other goods to make sure they can keep up business as usual.

