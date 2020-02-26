Coronavirus sparks travel concerns within community

Concern over the coronavirus impacting the safety to travel has increased within the Eau Claire community.

Abbie Richardson, the Office Manager at Higgins Travel Leaders, explained while the travel agency has not had any cancellations due to the concern over the coronavirus outbreaks, the agency has noticed an increase of clients questioning whether or not it is safe to travel.

Richardson said their clients’ safety and well-being is the agency’s number one priority. To ease travel apprehensions, Richardson recommends travel insurance.

“We work with a lot of great suppliers that offer a cancel for any reason, so in situations like this some of that can be avoided. You don’t have to lose out on any money just because of something like this happening, said Richardson.

In addition to travel insurance, Richardson added, “Working with a travel agent, coming to us with questions, and just being cautious” are all ways to ease concerns.

For additional information regarding the coronavirus, Higgins Travel Leaders looks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and The World Health Organization to further protect their clients.

