Costs piling up for La Crosse following spring flooding

It became a common sight for many in the area.

But the record spring flooding in La Crosse has led to an uncommon spring for the city's utilities department.

"In the first part of the spring, that was opening up catch basins that were frozen shut. During the La Crosse River, that was getting some sandbags and responding with some pumps in places that were flooding. With this Mississippi, it was closing all of our gates at the end of the pipes. Essentially the river is higher than the city so if we didn't do that it would flow backwards," said City of La Crosse Utilities Manager Bernard Lenz.

Between March 13 and May 2, city utility employees put in more than 740 hours towards flood mitigation, 264 of which were overtime.

Between the labor and equipment costs, the spring flood has cost just the utilities department alone nearly $100,000.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River was above the 12 foot flood stage from March 26 to May 5, which is 41 consecutive days.

"We always budget some overtime for spring floods. The river is always going to rise the river is always going to rise. You know what's different this year is how high it went and how long it stayed up there. So that was extended money that we didn't have budgeted for, to have that staff on duty 24/7 for two months," said Lenz.

Even though the Mississippi River is now below flood stage and is expected to remain there, the department will continue to feel the effects from the past two months.

"We didn't get do some of the things we normally do in the spring. Which is flush our sewer mains to make sure that they're clean and flowing freely and cleaning up the catch basins from the storm sewer. There's a sumps in the bottom of the catch basins that collect debris and dirt. So that still has to be done, that's mandated by our permits with the state," said Lenz.

He adds that the city has had to delay construction, which will make the ability to do routine maintenance more difficult.