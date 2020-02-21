Coulee Region celebrates Mardi Gras ahead of Fat Tuesday fundraiser

The Coulee Region got a little taste of Mardi Gras Friday.

Four local Catholic schools and two convents received visits from the 29th Coulee Region Mardi Gras Rex and Queen.

Several other members of the royal family danced, sang, and handed out beads throughout the day.

Those participating say Mardi Gras is important to them as the family-oriented celebration helps raise money for a good cause.

"Mardi Gras offers some scholarships and grants to the teachers," said Tom Kratt, this year's Rex. "So, we raise about $15,000 a year to help Aquinas Catholic Schools and then the teachers can apply for those grants."

The next big Mardi Gras event in on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Mardi Gras royalty will head to Legends in downtown La Crosse for food and drinks, raffles, and a silent auction.

The celebration is from 6-9 p.m. and tickets are $20.