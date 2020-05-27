More Coulee Region businesses reopening

More La Crosse businesses continue to open this week with added safety measures.

Orange Pearl Salon reopened its doors Monday and is excited to serve clients again.

The salon is on a strict cleaning schedule with common areas and high-touch spots cleaned hourly.

Every other station is being used to ensure a minimum of 12 feet apart during services.

Additionally, every customer and employee is required to wear a mask and answer screening questions.

"When our guests get here, they give us a call and we let them know when their service provider is ready for them," said Chantel Turk, Orange Pearl Salon and Spa owner. "They come in, they use hand sanitizer, we give them a mask if they don't have one already. We ask some screening questions about their health and where they might have been recently, if they've been in contact, and we take their temperature."

The salon has added a seven percent charge to cover additional cleaning staff and PPE to keep customers safe.