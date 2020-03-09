Council discusses Carson Park, rezoning proposal, & Hmong deportation

The Eau Claire City Council is meeting Monday for the public discussion portion of its agenda.

The council plans to talk about potential upgrades to the baseball stadium at Carson Park, specifically the bleachers and the restrooms.

Last week, the Eau Claire Plan Commission recommended the project be approved, which would replace the metal bleachers along the first and third base lines as well as create ADA accessible restrooms.

If approved, construction is expected to start this fall.

The single family home in front of the Eau Claire Walmart will also be a point of discussion for the city council.

The house on Gateway Drive was sold to a Kwik Trip, which wants to turn the land into a new gas station, that would include a car wash.

During the plan commission meeting last week, the commission recommended to postpone discussion until it can determine whether the new building would be in compliance with zoning code.

Finally, the council plans to discuss a resolution condemning the deportation of Hmong and Lao families in the Chippewa Valley.

In February, President Trump proposed the deportation of Hmong and Laos residents who are not citizens, and have also committed crimes or have deportation orders.

Roughly five percent of Eau Claire's population, more than 3,000 people, is of Hmong and Lao descent.

All three of the items just mentioned will be on the city council's agenda for possible action Tuesday afternoon.