Counseling services made available after Altoona High School student dies

The School District of Altoona says virtual and phone counseling services will be available to those who need it after a high school student died.

The district continued to say Amya Meyer died Friday in a car accident and the family is requesting privacy so they have time to process and make funeral arrangements.

If you are interested in counseling services you are asked to call 715-838-7330. Using this phone number you will be able to talk to:

#1 Mr. Reif

#2 Mr. Mielke

#3 Ms.Burich Holle

#4 Ms. Kronenberg

#5 Ms. Kaldor

#6 Mr. Hanson

#7 Nurse Schubring

You can also email these staff members directly:

jreif@altoona.k12.wi.us

jmielke@altoona.k12.wi.us

hholle@altoona.k12.wi.us

jkronenberg@altoona.k12.wi.us

bkaldor@altoona.k12.wi.us

chanson@altoona.k12.wi.us

aschubring@altoona.k12.wi.us