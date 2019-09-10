Counselor shares tips on how students and parents can recover from Monday's incident at North High

With the recent social media threat scare at North High School, local counselors have some tips on how to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

Prevea and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital (Behavioral Care) Counselor, Jeni Gronemus, says anything can cause un-needed stress to students and to parents, but parents remaining calm is key to helping children.

The counselor says focusing on what you have control over is a big part of managing anxiety after an incident.

It's also important to remember the school has protocols in place to handle threats.

"There is a lot of things in this world that we don't have control over and just trying to be really focused on what those things are,” Gronemus said. “These things are what they do have control over and using some good coping skills."

While the threat at North High in Eau Claire was a false alarm, counselors say children may still have a hard time processing their feelings, and parents are encouraged to talk about it with their children about the incident.

