Country Fest 2020 lineup announced

Country Fest has announced their 2020 lineup that will take place from Thursday, June 25 to Saturday June 27.

Thursday’s performers include Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Mitchell Tenpenny, The Oak Ridge Boys, Matt Stell, Ingrid Andress, Drew Parker, Larry Fleet, Clayton Mann, Joe Stamm Band, October Rose and Raquel & The Wildflowers.

Friday’s performers include Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Granger Smith, Rhett Atkinds, Hardy, Tenille Townes, Waterloo Revival, Payton Smith, Eric Chesser, Katie Rothbauer, Patrick Murphy, Branded, Devon Worley Band and Kaiged Acoustic.

Saturday’s performers include Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Runaway June, Confederate Railroad, Dan Smalley, Noah Guthrie, Brandon Ratcliff, Jesslee, Jesse Allen, Flatliner, Post Road and Up South.

Country Fest is also celebrating with a kickoff party happening Wednesday the night before the festival, which will be exclusive to three day ticket holders. Neal McCoy, Adam Doleac, Eric Chesser and Shane Martin will all be performing.

