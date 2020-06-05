Country Fest moved to June 2021

Country Fest organizers have announced that the festival will be postponed until June 24-26, 2021.

Organizers say that despite all efforts, Chippewa County decided in a meeting to not approve event permits for August 2020 for the health and safety of everyone involved.

Tickets and campsites purchased for 2020 will automatically roll over to the 2021 festival. If you are unable to attend the 2021 festival, you can request a refund. Ticket holders should be receiving an email this week with more details.