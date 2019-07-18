Country Jam 2019: Interview with Sawyer Brown

WEAU's Danielle Wagner spoke with two members of Sawyer Brown at this year's Country Jam.

The last time you performed here was in 2013, what brought you back again this year?

"The fans, they're just the best. We actually played this fest the very first year, and we've been in Wisconsin more than any other state we've ever played, so it always feels like coming home," said Hobie Hubbard.

"Yeah, the crowd is great. Sing the songs mostly louder than we do. They're fantastic," said Mark Miller.

The band has been performing for nearly 40 years, you've performed more than 4,500 shows! what's the best part of traveling and performing?

"I think it's getting to see that audience. They're the key to all of this. To see the connection the music's made with them and to see that live - there's just nothing like that," said Hubbard.

"The fans just keep coming back and they're loyal and we're always excited about getting out and playing the songs," said Miller.

Any plans in the works to release another album?

"We actually just finished up a new album, so I imagine it'll be out by the end of this year," said Hubbard.

What can you tell us about the sound? Anything different or unexpected?

"It's Sawyer Brown. We know what the fans want at this point, and it's full tilt Sawyer Brown," said Miller.