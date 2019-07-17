Country Jam: What you need to know

COUNTRY JAM TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Crescent Avenue will be closed to traffic between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road starting at 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 17th through Sunday morning, July 21st at approximately 2:00 A.M.

Residents who live in the affected area have been contacted by Country Jam staff members and provided with vehicle passes to allow them access to the area.

All other traffic will be diverted around the festival area using Town Hall Road and Curvue Road or West Cameron Street. Residents living west of Eau Claire who usually commute using Crescent Avenue or Curvue Road should use Cameron Street instead if they wish to avoid traffic delays.

A new event this year will likely cause heavy traffic on Wednesday evening. Chris Kroeze will be performing on the Country Jam grounds. Traffic congestion is expected between 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. prior to the concert and again between 9:00 P.M. and 10:00 P.M. at the end of the concert.

Traffic congestion will likely be the worst on the first day of the festival, Thursday July 19th. In past years traffic delays of two hours or more have occurred on Crescent Avenue, South Town Hall Road and Eagle Lane. Changes have been made which will hopefully alleviate some of the congestion but commuters and nearby residents are strongly encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

During the peak traffic hours at the end of each day’s festivities, no traffic will be allowed into the area other than shuttle buses and taxis. This means that there will be no access to the festival grounds or either campground from 9:30 P.M. to approximately 2:00 A.M. each day of the festival. During this time, anyone parking in a private yard west of the Country Jam grounds, and all area residents living west of the Country Jam grounds will have to leave the area westbound on Crescent Avenue then southbound on Eagle Lane to South Town Hall Road. Local residents with vehicle passes will be allowed into the area.

Festival goers who have previously been dropped off by family members or friends are encouraged to use taxis, Uber or Lyft as there will be no way for anyone to enter the festival area after 9:30 P.M. to pick them up. Taxis will be available for those who do not wish to drive or are unable to drive.

When traveling to and from Country Jam, motorists are encouraged to follow the posted signs and the directions of traffic officers rather than GPS directions. Under normal circumstances GPS directions might provide the best route to a destination. However, GPS can’t take into account traffic congestion and temporary road closures. Following posted signs and the directions of traffic officers will provide the most efficient route into and out of the area.



SHUTTLE SERVICE:

BUS ROUTE 1

QUALITY INN-3117 Craig Road, Eau Claire (715) 833-9798

Thursday - Saturday: 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm, 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm

SUPER 8-1151 MacArthur Ave, Eau Claire (715) 832-9731

Thursday - Saturday: 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm, 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm

AMERICAS BEST VALUE INN-809W. Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire (715) 834-6611

Thursday - Saturday: 11:35am, 12:35pm, 1:35pm, 2:35pm, 3:35pm, 4:35pm, 5:35pm, 6:35pm

MOTEL 6-2305 Craig Rd, Eau Claire (715) 834-3193

Thursday - Saturday: 11:40am, 12:40pm, 1:40pm, 2:40pm, 3:40pm, 4:40pm, 5:40pm, 6:40pm

HAMPTON INN-2622 Craig Road, Eau Claire (715) 833-0003

Thursday - Saturday: 11:45am, 12:45pm, 1:45pm, 2:45pm, 3:45pm, 4:45pm, 5:45pm, 6:45pm

BEST WESTERN PLUS-3340 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire (715) 838-9989

Thursday - Saturday: 11:50am, 12:50pm, 1:50pm, 2:50pm, 3:50pm, 4:50pm, 5:50pm, 6:50pm

BUS ROUTE 2

FAIRFIELD INN-1666 W. Princeton Ave. Eau Claire (715) 831-1000

Thursday - Saturday: 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm, 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm

STAYBRIDGE SUITES-1515 Bluestem Blvd, Altoona (715) 830-0800

Thursday - Saturday: 11:35am, 12:35pm, 1:35pm, 2:35pm, 3:35pm, 4:35pm, 5:35pm, 6:35pm

THE LISMORE-333 Gibson St. Eau Claire (715) 835-8888

Thursday - Saturday: 11:45am, 12:45pm, 1:45pm, 2:45pm, 3:45pm, 4:45pm, 5:45pm, 6:45pm

BUS ROUTE 3

SLEEP INN-5872 33rdAve, Eau Claire (29 Pines) (715) 874-2900

Thursday - Saturday: 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm, 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm

AMERICINN-6200 Texaco Dr, Eau Claire (715) 874-4900

Thursday - Saturday: 11:45am, 12:45pm, 1:45pm, 2:45pm, 3:45pm, 4:45pm, 5:45pm, 6:45pm

DAYS INN-6319 Truax Ln, Eau Claire, WI 54703(715) 874-5550

Thursday - Saturday: 11:50am, 12:50pm, 1:50pm, 2:50pm, 3:50pm, 4:50pm, 5:50pm, 6:50pm

BUS ROUTE 4

HOLIDAY INN SOUTH-4715 Owen Ayres Ct. Eau Claire (715)830-9889

Thursday - Saturday: 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm, 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm

CANDLEWOOD SUITES-4937 BULLIS FARM ROAD, EAU CLAIRE, (715) 839-0967

Thursday - Saturday: 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm, 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm

BAYMONT INN AND SUITES-4075 Commonwealth Ave, Eau Claire (715) 839-7100

Thursday - Saturday: 11:35am, 12:35pm, 1:35pm, 2:35pm, 3:35pm, 4:35pm, 5:35pm, 6:35pm

GRAND STAY-5310 Prill Rd, Eau Claire (715) 834-1700

Thursday - Saturday: 11:40am, 12:40pm, 1:40pm, 2:40pm, 3:40pm, 4:40pm, 5:40pm, 6:40pm

COUNTRY INN AND SUITES-3614 Gateway Dr, Eau Claire (715) 832-7289

Thursday - Saturday: ​11:45am, 12:45pm, 1:45pm, 2:45pm, 3:45pm, 4:45pm, 5:45pm, 6:45pm

BUS ROUTE 5

ASPENSON MOGENSEN HALL-224 Water Street, Eau Claire

Thursday - Saturday: 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm, 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm

7TH AND WATER ST.

Thursday - Saturday: 11:45am, 12:45pm, 1:45pm, 2:45pm, 3:45pm, 4:45pm, 5:45pm, 6:45pm



Bag Policy

In order to expedite entry into the Event and to continue to promote the safety of employees, crew, festivalgoers and others, there shall be a limit on the size and type of bag that may be brought into the venue.

Carry Ins

• Carry in food or beverages are NOT allowed. Empty plastic containers are allowed for use with beverages purchased or provided on site by Country Jam or its vendors. No glass containers are allowed.

• Empty CamelBaks are allowed. Water fill stations are on site.

• No fireworks, squirt guns, laser pointers, or any noisemakers are allowed.

• Lawn chairs (unbagged) are allowed, but no chaise or beach loungers are allowed.

Gate Entry Search

• All persons, bags or other items are subject to search at any time while on the Country Jam Properties.

• Items listed as not allowed (“Carry Ins” above) that are found during entry searches will be confiscated.

Don’t forget your:

• Sunscreen

• Small folding chair (in designated chair areas/leave the chair bag at home)

• Hat

• Rain gear

• Ear plugs

• Empty, transparent, reusable water bottle

• Camera/phone (professional photography and video recording equipment allowed)

• Bug spray