Country Jam gets underway this week, and tickets are still available for the kick-off ceremony, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the music festival.

While it officially starts this Thursday, Country Jam is kicking things off Wednesday with a performance from Barron Native, Chris Kroeze.

This year's festivities are a salute to service, honoring soldiers, veterans, and first responders. On-stage tributes and a military flyover are all planned to honor those who serve.