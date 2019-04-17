Country Jam to welcome Eau Claire singer, songwriter to the stage

Country Jam USA announces that Dawn Marie, local Eau Claire singer and songwriter, will perform at Country Jam USA 2019.

Backed by members of the band Branded, she will perform at the 30th Anniversary Party on Wednesday, July 17 and on the Main and Riverside stages on Thursday, July 18.

Dawn Marie Metzger broke into the Midwest country music radio scene in 2016 with two successful singles - "I Wonder Where We'd Be Tonight" and a remake of "Not Fade Away." She began writing and working on her first EP that was released in the fall of 2017. “Come Find Me," was released to country radio Spring 2018.

Dawn Marie is releasing her second EP May 17th, 2019, with recording and production by John Richardson of Drum Farm Studio, featuring R. Walt Vincent. 2019 will be the 30th year Country Jam has brought top country entertainers to the Chippewa Valley.