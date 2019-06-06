Country singer Granger Smith’s son dies in ‘tragic accident’

Country music singer-songwriter Granger Smith’s son River is dead.

Smith posted the news on social media Thursday afternoon.

“I have to deliver unthinkable news,” he said. “We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.”

Smith didn’t say how his 3-year-old son died.

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life,” he said. “Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

Condolences poured in from fellow country artists like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Jake Owen.

“Many prayers. So sorry,” Bryan said.

“I can’t imagine what y’all are going thru,” Jason Aldean said. “Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys.”

“Man, I’m am so sorry to hear this for you and your family,” Owen said in response to Smith’s Instagram post. “You are such a great, hardworking, kind human being and I know how much your family means to you. Wow. I can’t imagine what y’all are going through. Prayers to you and your family.”

In closing, the “Backroad Song” singer reminded folks to “love the ones close to you.”

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family is asking for donations to be made to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name.

