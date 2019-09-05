Country singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in New Mexico crash

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris was one of two people killed in a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico.

Kylie Rae Harris was on her way to Taos when the crash happened Wednesday night. She was scheduled to take the stage Thursday afternoon at the annual Big Barn Dance Music Festival.(Source: CNN)

Harris' publicist confirmed her death Thursday, saying family and friends of the 30-year-old Texas native were heartbroken.

The Taos County Sheriff's Office says one of the other drivers — a 16-year-old girl — also was killed. The third driver escaped injury. Authorities did not release their names.

The Taos County Sheriff's Office says one of the other drivers — a 16-year-old girl — also was killed. The third driver escaped injury. Authorities did not release their names.

The sheriff's office says alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash but they did not release details.

Harris’ final tweet talked about her driving in New Mexico.

“Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station,” Harris said on Twitter. “Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM.”

Harris released her self-titled album earlier this year.

