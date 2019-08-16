County 2020 budget online survey

The Eau Claire County Committee on Finance and Budget is requesting citizen input on the 2020 county budget.

Citizen input and opinion are of great interest to the Committee. The Committee intends to use the results of this survey as one of their tools in developing the proposed 2020 Eau Claire County budget for consideration by the County Board of Supervisors in November.

The 2020 county budget website survey is currently operational and can be found on the link that follows. The survey will be open through November 4, 2019.